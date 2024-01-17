Global conclave to discuss creation of investment forum on climate resilient agri-food systems

January 17, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Developing an investment forum in the agriculture sector is the key agenda of the two-day conclave on Advancing Climate Resilient Agri-food Systems in India beginning here on Thursday.

Jointly organised by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Ministry of Agriculture, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the conclave will discuss an investment and partnership strategy to advance climate resilient agri-food systems among the government, private sectors, and farmers’ organisations.

Also Read | Need for climate-smart agriculture in India

Talking to The Hindu, Takayuki Hagiwara, FAO Representative in India, said one of the main question to be discussed in the meeting is how prepared is the world to face the challenges of climate change. Mr. Hagiwara, who has led the preparation of two Green Climate Funds for the FAO, said there is no fundamental paradigm shift in cultivating staple foods such as rice, wheat, pulses, sugarcane, and cotton, and added that India must adopt an agri-food system development approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not just talking about climate resilient agriculture, but climate resilient agri-food systems,” he said adding that such an approach should support production with digital infrastructure, mechanisation, value chains, gender mainstreaming etc.

He said the proposed Investment Forum will bring together a wide range of stakeholders from the United Nations agencies, civil society, public and private sector including producer organisations, and other development agencies. The meeting will also discuss digital infrastructure and solutions, financing climate resilient agri-food systems, climate resilient value chains, production practices, and inputs for climate resilience, and gender mainstreaming and social inclusion for climate resilience.

Also Read | Climate change may impact foodgrains production up to 47% by 2080: ICAR-DG

Mr. Hagiwara said water availability is the fundamental issue in addressing the challenge. “Water accounting is important. Introducing evaporation transpiration monitoring system will be beneficial for India. This technology can monitor how much water being used by plants. India can utilise this technology for planning purposes for the country’s cropping systems so that there is enough water for agriculture and for people,” he said adding that the groundwater use in India is so high compared to other countries.

“We can monitor the groundwater usage using this technology. Countries like China have sophisticated this system and this works very well in semi arid areas,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.