Giant guitar made from scrap metal enters record books

A 70-foot-tall guitar built from metal waste by students of the Odisha government-managed Berhampur Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

The guitar, built from metal waste left by the Titli and Fani cyclones, has been drawing attention from several quarters.

“Following this record-making feat, officials of several major companies like Lava, Samsung, Yamaha have started contacting us with enquiries about our students and their technical skills. This will surely increase employability of our students in major companies of the State and enhance our campus placement,” said Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal, ITI-Berhampur.

The students, too, are enthused that the achievement will increase the scope for their placements.

According to a communiqué from the Asia Book of Records to the institute, the sculpted guitar made from waste materials by 150 students in three months and 22 days, has been included in the ‘grandmaster’ category. The category caters to record holders of the India Book of Records, which makes them eligible for the Asia Book of Records.

Now, the institute is approaching the Guinness World Records for recognition.

The guitar is now a part of an open air museum of “art from waste” being developed on the campus.

On display are eight other artefacts, including a 32.3-foot-high giraffe made of iron rods and a 13.6-foot-tall model of the Hollywood movie character Predator.