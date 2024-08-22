GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gay penguin Sphen dies in Sydney, leaving behind partner Magic

Gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic became symbols for same-sex love in 2018 after aquarium staff noticed the two males building a nest together and gave them an egg to incubate

Published - August 22, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Reuters
An undated handout photo supplied on August 22, 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018.

An undated handout photo supplied on August 22, 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018.

When Sphen, one half of the gay penguin couple whose love captivated the world, died earlier this month in Sydney his partner Magic began to sing.

Gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic became symbols for same-sex love in 2018 after aquarium staff noticed the two males building a nest together and gave them an egg to incubate.

Their relationship would inspire a float in Sydney's world-famous Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade and feature in the Netflix series Atypical.

Sphen was nearly 12 when he passed away earlier this month, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said in a statement on Thursday. Gentoo penguins have an average life span of 12 to 13 years.

Staff took Magic to see Sphen's body so he could understand that he would not be coming home. When he reached Sphen, Magic immediately started singing, followed shortly afterwards by the other 45 penguins in the colony.

An undated handout photo supplied on August 22, 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018.

An undated handout photo supplied on August 22, 2024 by SEA LIFE Sydney shows gentoo penguin Sphen (L) at the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. One half of a famous same-sex penguin couple, Sphen, has died aged 11 at the aquarium. The gentoo penguin was known for adopting and raising two chicks with his partner Magic since 2018.

Gentoo penguins can make sounds ranging from honks to brays which their partners can usually identify from the voices of other penguins in the colony.

"Sphen and Magic's love story captivated the world and it's been an honour to welcome local and international fans," said Rachel Dilly, general manager at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium.

"The team's focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen."

In tributes on the Aquarium website, people spoke about the joy and inspiration the penguin lovers had brought to their lives.

"Sphen’s gonna be having fun surfing the rainbow waves up there," said Indah. "Penguin superstar, Sphen, thank you for being you. We will miss you."

animal / animal science

