Column | Why gaurs are tumbling down the Nilgiris

February 23, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

It was a foggy mid-morning in September of last year. I was riding back from the Ebbanad region of the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. While taking a turn, I saw what looked like a rock atop a slope, falling onto the road. But the sound of the crash was unlike that of a rock.

When I stopped my bike and turned back to look, I realised a large Indian gaur had fallen from a height of over 20 feet — from the top of a freshly carved side of the mountain. The sheer 90 degree cut, however, was not a natural one. Many similar cuts are being made as part of a road expansion drive in the Nilgiris.

Under natural circumstances, a gaur can climb steep cliff faces and jump over fences that are seven feet in height, if it is sure of its footing and landing. But an artificially cut mountainside is a danger even to this agile animal. In fact, many large species of wildlife are being affected by this recent human intervention. In many spots, elephants are finding it hard to cross roads and move between sections of forests, which are already severely fragmented due to rampant development.

The shola-grassland mosaic

Among the world’s mountain systems, the Nilgiris, historically, have the lowest rate of natural erosion and denudation. One of the main reasons for this is the montane ecology (found on the slopes of mountains) of dense tropical cloud forests and grasslands that cover the triangular-shaped plateau — called the shola-grassland mosaic. This ecotype, which thrives at elevations of 1,400 m to 2,600 m, is made up of a community of over 1,000 species of plants: from tussock grass and kurinji to ferns and dwarf bamboo. Visually striking, the mosaic is an ecological interplay of the stark boundaries between the dark green sholas and the light green grasslands.

In the 21st century, the mosaic cover of the plateau, which once stretched across the entire plateau, has been reduced to less than 10% of its original extent. A 2023 recreation of a photograph of the view from Elk Hill in Ooty, taken between 1870 and 1920, is a stark example of the fast-disappearing landscape.

The once pristine landscape, before the advent of massive road expansions and unchecked development, was immortalised by British photographer Edmund David Lyon, who visited the Nilgiris and set up his photo studio in Ootacamund in 1865. Some of his original photographs from the region are exclusively held by the Sarmaya archive. One of Lyon’s images — of the Coonoor region in the Nilgiris — along with other archival photographs of the plateau, is part of the ongoing exhibition titled Remembering and Reimagining, curated by filmmaker Jenny Pinto, in Bengaluru. The exhibition (first showcased at the Ooty Literary Festival last October) serves as a reminder of the quickly fading heritage of the mountains.

Collaborative efforts

The relentless and ever-increasing catastrophic destruction, like the 10-metre deep cuts, is wreaking havoc on the structural integrity of one of the most stable mountains in the world. This devastation only stops for short spells — during intense periods of rain. But then, the monsoonal winds, infused with toxic greenhouse gas emissions, also damage the plateau.

Upstream Ecology is one of the outfits that works towards conserving and restoring the shola-grassland ecology. It engages with many stakeholders to come up with specific land-management solutions to heal the plateau’s ecological cover and revive allied livelihood opportunities. It also spreads awareness among the youth through its action-education programmes at schools.

If innovative and collaborative efforts like the above could be encouraged, then these could be replicated and adopted anywhere. For the Nilgiris are a living, breathing lab — a microcosm of the Earth.

The writer is founder and lead conservation ecologist at Upstream Ecology.

The second in a series of columns by sarmaya.in, a digital archive of India’s diverse histories and artistic traditions.