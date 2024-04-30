GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G7 agree deal to quit coal by 2035, but with caveat

In a caveat, an official communique included an alternative goal of phasing out coal-fired power plants "in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of a 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net-zero pathways"

April 30, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - TURIN

Reuters
Environment Ministers from the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., pose for a photo during of Minister’s Meeting On Climate, Energy & Environment on April 29, 2024 in Turin, Italy.

Environment Ministers from the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., pose for a photo during of Minister’s Meeting On Climate, Energy & Environment on April 29, 2024 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Energy Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies agreed on Tuesday to end the use of coal in power generation "during the first half of (the) 2030s", according to an official communique.

However, in a caveat, the statement included an alternative goal of phasing out coal-fired power plants "in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of a 1.5°C temperature rise within reach, in line with countries' net-zero pathways".

Is the world closer to phasing out fossil fuel? | Explained

The caveat was included in the final wording of the communique to grant room for manoeuvre to Germany and Japan, whose coal-fired plants produce more than one-fourth of their total electricity, diplomatic sources had told Reuters.

Germany has written into its legislation a final target to shut coal plants by 2038 at the latest, while Japan has not set a date.

The agreement on coal marks a significant step in the direction indicated last year by the COP28 United Nations climate summit to phase out fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting.

Italy, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan also said they recognize that cutting Russian energy revenues is essential to support Ukraine and promised to work on transitioning away from imports of Russian gas.

They, however, did not agree any common position on potential sanctions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

