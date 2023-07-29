G20 environment meeting ends without an agreement on climate change; outcome document stresses on sustainable blue economy

July 29, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The fourth and final G-20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting concluded on Friday without a final communique on climate change.

In the Outcome Document, G20 nations announced the adoption of principles for a robust blue economy by prioritising ocean health, promoting social and intergenerational equity and sustainable use of the marine environment.

The ‘Chennai High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy’ stresses on a sustainable ocean-based economy, strengthening international cooperation to tackle shared maritime challenges, and enhancing ocean finance.

“Recognising the criticality of the ocean and its resources, and the growing threats to the marine environment and biodiversity from climate change, marine pollution, unsustainable exploitation and illegal activities that affect the marine environment, the G20 High-Level Principles may be implemented by the G-20 members, on a voluntary basis, as per national circumstances and priorities, considering appropriate support for developing countries,” says the document. It will be submitted for consideration to be annexed to the G-20 New Delhi Leader’s Declaration 2023.

The document says a sustainable ocean-based economy contributes to achieving the goals and targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), including taking urgent action to ensure and enable that by the year 2030 at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas are effectively conserved and managed. The principles include the recognition of promoting social and intergenerational equity and protecting indigenous knowledge.

Further, the document touches upon marine spatial planning (MSP) and blue economy monitoring mechanisms. “In order to be effective in the long term, it is important for marine spatial plans to take into account the changing climate and build resilience and contribute to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and fight against pollution,” it says.

The three themes outlined in the ECSWG meetings were arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, enriching biodiversity and water resource management; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

