Four bikers from Visakhapatnam ride through three States to raise awareness about plastic

It was a conversation with a scuba diver that changed Pranav Pulari’s approach to biking. He is the admin of Visakhpatnam’s chapter of a biking group called Road Thrills. “Scuba diver Subhash Chandra who has been clearing garbage from the sea bed at Rushikonda for four months told me how much damage discarded plastic was doing to marine life. I learnt how rivers and drains were dumping thousands of tonnes of plastic into the sea.” It was an eye opener and 22-year-old Pranav with his fellow bikers Rahul Jain, Kamal Dommeti and Rama Rao decided to do something about it. They chalked out a plan to visit major waterfalls in and around Andhra Pradesh and educate people about the hazards of having plastic in the water bodies.

The team visited eight popular waterfalls and beaches in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and interacted with tourists and locals. The three-day expedition began from Araku Valley on January 20 and concluded in Bheemli.

The planning took four months. They plotted a roadmap with all the popular tourist destinations along the way and carefully planned the other logistics.

The bikers covered 1800 kilometres in three days. Photo : K.R. Deepak / The Hindu | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Their bikes, helmet and riding gear earned them curious attention from passers by at every pitstop. They were asked questions and that gave them an opportunity to share their mission. “We had initially planned to cover 2500 kilometres in three days, but later we reduced that distance to 1800 kilometers only so that we could spend more time interacting with the people about the cause,” says 27-year-old Rahul.

On the road Day one

Chaparai waterfalls- Andhra Pradesh

Chitrakote Falls- Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur- Chhattisgarh

Day two

Tirathgarh Falls- Chhattisgarh

Gandahati Waterfalls- Odisha

Gopalpur Beach- Odisha

Day three

Kalingapatnam Beach- Andhra Pradesh

Bheemli- Andhra Pradesh

The bikers held forth about hazards of littering and explained how much damage was being caused to marine life thanks to mindless and callous attitudes. Pranav shared what he had learnt from the scuba diver. “He told me how fish often got entangled inside bags and how some others could not lay eggs because the sea bed was covered in plastic. We encouraged the tourists we met to dispose their plastic responsibly,” adds Pranav. They also interacted with the vendors around these tourist places and urged them to switch to sustainable cutlery and packaging.

“Of all the places that we visited, Gandahati Waterfalls in Souther Odisha was easily the filthiest. It was littered with takeaway containers, wrappers and plastic bags. The edges of the pool in front of the waterfall were awash with plastic bottles and containers,” says Rahul.

The team cleared some of the garbage near the waterfalls and tried in vain to fit them into dustbins. “Unfortunately, the whole area had just two dustbins, which were already overflowing. We had to collect the trash in a bag and keep it next to the bins. When we questioned the authority in charge of the upkeep of the area, their response was that they were understaffed and therefore could do little about it. The bikers put up banners about responsible waste disposal, printed in Odiya and English in the gardens near the waterfalls.

The Gopalpur beach was a study in contrast. It was pristine thanks to the combined effort of people and the administration. “The beach was one of the cleanest spots on our rides. The one-and-half kilometre stretch had dustbins stationed at regular intervals. The food vendors do not use plastic . It is all paper bags and cups,” says Rahul.