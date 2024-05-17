Forest fires | Exploding bamboo in Karnataka

“As the saying goes, where there’s smoke there’s fire,” says Ajoy Thipaiah, 61, the proprietor at Kerehaklu Estate, Chikmagalur. Every fire season, they keep a lookout because the undulating landscape of the Western Ghats means they can look down at vast areas and locate fires quickly. “Depending on the wind direction, we can predict the path of the fire, and we immediately alert the forest officials and our neighbours.” Thipaiah and his staff also head out armed with large, leafy branches to try and beat out smaller fires in the vicinity, to help the officials where they can.

Over the years Kerehaklu, a family-run plantation started in the early 1950s, has lost large tracts of coffee cultivation to forest fires. “We have fire watchers during the day, and we keep water tankers ready. But often it’s not sufficient. You can’t man the areas 24 hours a day, and forest fires can advance quite quickly during the night.”

Fire fighting succulents While there are no fire-proof plants, their moisture content can determine if a plant would burn. Some, such as succulents, can even act as fire retardants. Agave and euphorbia tend to melt rather than ignite, and can help create defensible spaces to help firefighters stop a wildfire. This is especially useful for farms and plantations that abut forests. “Recently, I read that vetiver grass is inherently fire resistant. So, it is something we are now trying to plant along the periphery,” says Thipaiah of Kerehaklu Estate. “Maybe the department can try planting them too, especially on the slopes, to create fire breaks.”

Come summer, most indigenous trees shed their leaves and dried debris piles up on the forest floor. By March, the wild grass is bone dry, too, and highly combustible. But one of the worst offenders is bamboo. “Dry bamboo is like a firecracker. It explodes and flaming splinters spread the fire, even crossing the fire lines.” The forest department clears as much as possible, but the areas can be too big to ensure a thorough job.

But Thipaiah adds that over the years, the forest department’s efforts are getting better. “I’ve heard they use an app to track satellite fire alerts and the information is relayed to the ground level,” he says. Thipaiah, who is active on Twitter, also tweets the department whenever he spots a possible fire incident. “Surprisingly this year, despite having one of our worst summers, we haven’t had a forest fire in our area. It goes to show there has been a lot more forest patrolling by the department.”