Forest conservation, management in India advanced over last 15 years: India informs UNFF

Globally, India ranks third in the net gain in average annual forest area between 2010 and 2020

Published - May 12, 2024 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India said it has given priority to biodiversity and wildlife conservation. File

India said it has given priority to biodiversity and wildlife conservation. File | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India informed the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) that it has made significant advancements in forest conservation and management, leading to a consistent increase in forest cover over the past 15 years. The country participated in the 19th Session of the UNFF held at the UN headquarters in New York from May 6 to 10.

Globally, India ranks third in the net gain in average annual forest area between 2010 and 2020.

During the session, India said it has given priority to biodiversity and wildlife conservation, having expanded the network of protected areas to over a thousand wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves, biosphere reserves, and other wildlife habitats.

India's commitment to conservation

The recent celebrations marking 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ and 30 years of ‘Project Elephant’ underscore India's commitment to species conservation and habitat protection, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

India also highlighted the creation of the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative aimed at protecting and conserving the seven big cat species worldwide through collaborative efforts.

The country also informed the UNFF about the introduction of the 'Green Credit Program', a market-based mechanism rewarding voluntary environmental actions by individuals, communities, and the private sector.

Previously, in October 2023, India hosted the Country Led Initiative under UNFF in Dehradun, attended by representatives from 40 countries and 20 international organisations, focusing on forest fire management and forest certification. The recommendations from this initiative were presented during UNFF 19.

The Ministry also organised a side event on 'Principles and Strategies for Landscape Integrated Fire Management through Collaborative Governance', in partnership with the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management, Portugal, Korea Forest Service, and International Tropical Timber Organization at UNFF19.

UNFF19 culminated in a declaration to take urgent and accelerated actions to halt deforestation and forest degradation and to prevent land degradation, including implementing the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests and the achievement of the Global Forest Goals.

