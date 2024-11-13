 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flood-hit towns in Space brace for another storm

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain’s modern history, its national weather service issued an alert for torrential rains in the same area

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:52 am IST

Reuters
A general view of debris and sludge filled Barranco del Poyo ravine as it passes through the town of Catarroja, which was seriously affected due to severe flooding, in Valencia, Spain, November 11, 2024.

A general view of debris and sludge filled Barranco del Poyo ravine as it passes through the town of Catarroja, which was seriously affected due to severe flooding, in Valencia, Spain, November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Eva Manez/Reuters

Flood-hit towns near the eastern city of Valencia were rushing on November 12 to clear the sewage system of mud and debris, pile sandbags and cancel school classes as they prepared for another approaching storm.

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain’s modern history killed more than 200 people, national weather service AEMET issued an orange alert, the second-highest, for strong or torrential rains expected on Wednesday in the same area.

AEMET forecasts as much as 120 mm of rain in 12 hours. While the storm is not expected to be as powerful, it could be devastating for the towns that are still recovering.

The impact of the rain could be severe because of the quantities of mud already on the ground and because of the condition of the sewage system, Rosa Tauris, a spokesperson for Valencia’s emergency committee, told reporters.

Thousands of workers are cleaning buildings while removing the mud that accumulated on roads and sidewalks and clogged the sewage pipes and drains in towns and suburbs around Valencia.

The emergency committee issued a special warning requesting that municipalities and organisations take preventive measures, including closing schools.

Tauris recommended citizens work remotely when possible, avoid non-essential travel and follow emergency services’ updates.

The town council of Chiva, one of the worst-hit sites, cancelled classes and sports activities, while in nearby Aldaia, workers piled up sandbags to protect the town.

“We are placing sandbags to replace the floodgates that the previous floods tore down,” municipal worker Antonio Ojeda said, hoping this would prevent the Saleta ravine from overflowing again.

They are also cleaning the ditches and drains that are obstructed with trees, tyres and car parts.

On Monday, 10,000 tons of furniture, appliances and clothing were removed, almost as much waste as Valencia disposes of in a year.

Valencian authorities suspended classes and activities at recreational centres in the flood-hit suburbs, advising volunteers who flocked to the area to help clean up to avoid travel.

The AEMET’s weather alerts cover much of the Mediterranean coast of Catalonia, Valencia and Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:51 am IST

Related Topics

Spain / climate change / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.