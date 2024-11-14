First extensive study of butterflies in Eastern Ghats documents 190 species

Butterflies have flocked to the Eastern Ghats and Visakhapatnam with 190 species documented in the first extensive study of the region over a period of a decade. The October edition of Indian Forester, one of the oldest scientific journals of the world, examines the long-term trend for butterflies during the period 2013-2021 in Visakhapatnam and neighbouring Eastern Ghats.

Three researchers — Venkata Ramana Bhusala, Appana Saragada and Ravi Babu Surisetti — embarked on an extensive, eight-year survey to uncover the remarkable diversity of butterflies in the Eastern Ghats and Visakhapatnam. This comprehensive study, the first of its kind in the region, has provided critical insights into the rich butterfly biodiversity nestled within these less-explored landscapes.

“The Eastern Ghats is a biodiversity hotspot that remains largely unexplored,” says Ramana. “Our study is a call to action for both researchers and conservationists to pay attention to this region, which supports a variety of butterfly species, some of which are unique to this landscape.”

During the period, the team traversed rugged forested hills, expansive plains, and cultivated fields, meticulously documenting butterfly species in habitats often challenging to reach, reflecting the butterflies’ adaptability to diverse environments. They ventured deep into forest trails, quietly observed meadow edges, and even explored agricultural landscapes, documenting the full spectrum of butterfly life in this region. Their work marks the first comprehensive study of butterfly diversity in these Ghats, identifying 190 species in six families, including 27 species that fall under Scheduled I and II protection of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act. Among them is the Marbled Map butterfly, an endemic gem found only in the Eastern Ghats and Odisha.

The study also documented the presence of another species listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Common Birdwing. Tinted with red and golden colours, together with its black wings, this winged beauty is often found in wildlife trade due to its popularity with butterfly collectors. In the study, among the families recorded, Nymphalidae was the most dominant one, accounting for 31.58% of butterfly species. This could be attributed to the availability of suitable host plants and ecological conditions in the study area, favouring the species

“Butterflies do not just have aesthetic value but also serve as important bioindicators of environmental health and biodiversity. Their dependence on specific host plants and sensitivity to climatic changes make them ideal subjects for monitoring ecosystem fluctuations,” says Ramana, who travelled across the Eastern Ghats for the study.

The researchers were particularly drawn to the Marbled Map butterfly, whose presence is largely restricted to these Ghats and select pockets in Odisha. As an endemic species, the Marbled Map’s survival depends on the preservation of specific habitats found only in these regions, making it a symbol of the Eastern Ghats’ rich but vulnerable biodiversity.

According to researchers, the best season for butterfly spotting is from June to August and November to January. Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kambalakonda forests, Simhacalam Hill area are some of the hotspots, while the hilly areas of Devarapalli, Vantlamamidi, Ananthagiri, Araku Valley, Paderu, G. Madugula, Madugula, Chintapalli, Sapparla and Sileru too host a diverse butterfly population.

Flourishing ecosystems

The study emphasised a striking observation: butterfly populations flourished vigorously in expanding forest ecosystems. The researchers noted that intact forest corridors and even regenerating green patches played a crucial role in supporting butterfly diversity.

The study not only catalogued these vibrant species but also examined the delicate relationship between butterflies and their habitats, offering insights into how habitat preservation and forest expansion directly contribute to the survival of these sensitive pollinators. “The study is an effort to lay the groundwork for further conservation efforts,” says Ramana, adding that it also underscores the urgent need to protect these ecosystems for the biodiversity they support.

Their findings revealed a troubling reality as well, with butterfly habitats threatened by human encroachment, deforestation, and climate fluctuations. The delicate ecosystems that support these species are particularly susceptible to changes in land use, highlighting an urgent need for habitat preservation efforts.