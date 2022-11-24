  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Follow LIVE updates of the Switzerland vs Cameroon World Cup Group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium

Green Humour

November 24, 2022 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Rohan Chakravarty
Green Humour

Green Humour | Photo Credit: Rohan Chakravarty

Rohan Chakravarty is a cartoonist and illustrator from Nagpur. His series, ‘Green Humour’, consists of cartoons and comics on wildlife, nature conservation, environmental issues, sustainability and all things green.

Related stories

FIFA World Cup 2022 | India shines with thousands of expat volunteers, fans and tourists in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Belgium politician wears 'One Love' armband
FIFA World Cup | Germany players cover mouths in protest before game against Japan
Related Topics

magazine / sports event / FIFA World Cup 2022 / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.