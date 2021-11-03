Fair weather friends?

That may well be the case, but in the world of the scaly-breasted munia, the weather is always fair, and so you can never tell

With their flocking behaviour and how they take kindly to the presence of “free-loaders”, scaly-breasted munias may be seen as epitomising esprit de corps in the avian world.

At the door of the scaly-breasted munia’s vast dining hall, nobody is turned away hungry, even those who have not paid their way to it. Individuals can just show up where others have discovered food, and have their fill without feeling guilty about it. In truth, it is not free-loading, not at all. In the end, it turns out to be recompense for hidden labour, though the birds themselves may not fully understand how this works out; but just the same, they do everything to foster the system. More about that later.

Before that, why do scaly-breasted munias tolerate the so-called free-loaders in the first place?

Because they usually can and also because “free-loaders” help make up the numbers, replies ornithologist V Santharam. To illustrate the first half of the answer, he harks back to a conversation he had earlier had with this writer.

“I think I told you earlier about the feeding behaviour of small egrets at the Adyar mouth that I had observed. When the tide comes in, a lot of fish come into the Estuary. The flock of egrets increases like anything — 70 to 80, even a hundred. Almost shoulder to shoulder, they would wait for the food to come in and would eat it. And I have also seen small egrets at a reservoir in Tirunelveli, maintaining an astoundingly huge distance between individuals — half a kilometre between individuals. If any bird lands within half a kilometre, the other would fly and chase it away. Flocking behaviour depends on the availability of food, and how easy it is to get food. Munias, of course, are grain feeders — they know parts of the open areas where they can find food. Food is available in abundant quantities, and they are happy to share that food. One bird cannot eat all the food, so they are happy to have others at the party. There is also the advantage that you can put your head down and eat the food, as there will be somebody in the group who will notice the predator.”

Look at the composition If unusually large flocks of scaly-breasted munias are sighted now, it just means that the biological clock is ticking right, neither early or late.

In The Book of Indian Birds, Salim Ali notes that the scaly-breasted munia’s breeding season is mainly between July and October. Going by this, in most places, their breeding is probably largely over or has reached the tail-end. So, without domestic duties keeping them restricted to the care of a small clutch of young individuals, the adult birds can socialise more. Hence the larger flocks.

Ornithologist V Santharam points out another reason for the massive size of the flocks that can be expected now and a for weeks from now.

“After the rains, there will be an abundance of food. With plant growth, seeds would plentiful,” he explains.

Santharam notes that if one looked at the composition of these large flocks, there would be many young birds — born in this season — and they would not have the markings of the adults. There would be considerable number of brownish young birds

The ending thought segues into the second half of the answer, one that shows “free-loaders” are hardly what they are made out to be, and they are vital pieces completing the puzzle of survival.

“The probability of you being the victim is reduced when you are in a large flock. If you are in flock of ten birds, there is one in ten chance that you will be caught by the predator. Let us say, you are part of a flock of 50 birds and the probability of you being caught is considerably reduced, down to one in 50. There is an obvious advantage of being in a large flock. The flip side of living in large flocks is that you are bound to attract predators. You will be easily noticed,” notes Santharam.

In large flocks, the birds that join the feeding party that has undertaken the job of finding food and help themselves to the spread can serve as a sentinel, warning others of any hovering or crawling danger. Free-loaders also switch to being food-finders.

While on flock-size theories and their pros and cons, Santharam cautions against the bane of oversimplification that can recent from a key-hole view of the big picture.

“Within certain parameters you can fit a theory. There are a lot of extraneous factors that need to be considered.”

Bigger flock is equated with greater vigilance by some of its members, as they are allowed — who knows, probably even encouraged — to not scour for food and have free time on their claws. However, when food is scare, this is a luxury that would hardly fit into a big flock’s budget allocation. With a dash for the scare resources, there would hardly be any sentinel with eyes peeled for danger.

Santharam tops off the analysis in this manner: Competition may happen, depending on the flock size and the amount of food that is available for the flock. When the food is disproportionately low, “joiners” will not be tolerated.

The number of predators that are around will also decide how far the flock will take this competition and fight for food.

Just that in the case of the scaly-breasted munia, the positive factors mostly come together in a captivating array — not the least of which being the fact that they are grain-eaters, usually look for seeds in plentifully available grasses — making them appear peace-loving and impressively fraternal in their attitude towards each other.

(Field Notes is a column about birds that are found in and around Chennai)