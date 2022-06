Extinct in India, cheetahs set to be reintroduced from South Africa by August

A male African cheetah in Hyderabad in 2012 | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

June 07, 2022 17:33 IST

A special enclosure for cheetahs has been readied at the Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh and would soon be home to at least six cheetahs from South Africa by August

India is set to introduce cheetahs from South Africa in a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh by August as part of attempts to rehabilitate the species that had become extinct from the country.

A top environment ministry official said a special 10 sqkm enclosure for cheetahs has been readied at the Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh and would soon be home to at least six cheetahs that would be brought here from South Africa.

“The agreement with South Africa is in place and is being vetted by the legal cell,” he said.

Talks with Namibia stalled

Talks were also on with Namibia for introducing cheetahs from there in India, but have hit a roadblock over certain issues related to hunting.

“We plan to introduce 8-10 cheetahs every year and take the number to 50 over a five-year period,” he said. A team from South Africa is visiting Kuno Palpur next week to examine the arrangements made for the cheetahs.

Wiped out

Discussions to bring the cheetah back to India were initiated in 2009 by the Wildlife Trust of India. Cheetah is the only large carnivore that has been completely wiped out from India, primarily due to excessive hunting and loss of habitat.

The Supreme Court had appointed an expert panel, which approved Kuno Palpur as the possible location for cheetah relocation.