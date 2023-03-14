  • The international ocean, the last frontier for uncivilised and uncontrolled human behaviour, is on the verge of being tamed. The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty, also known as the ‘High Seas Treaty’, has been accepted in principle.
  • The new treaty is expected to have the biggest global conservation and regulatory footprint (outside atmospheric and climate treaties).
  • Sustainable use has been a guiding principle of the treaty, with significant ramifications for the fishing industry and the promotion of biodiversity conservation. These features have made wildlife conservation organisations laud the treaty.