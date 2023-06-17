Elephant highway under threat at Anaikatti near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

June 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The scenic forested stretch of Anaikatti, near Tamil Nadu’s border with Kerala, may now be on the bucket list for vloggers and riders from both States, but for generations before them, it has been part of a highway for the gentle giants of the Western Ghats, the yaanai (elephants) who inspire the name of the hills they walk. The unchecked growth of resorts and farmhouses in the area, however, is threatening their right to the forest road, and pushing the elephants into dangerous confrontations with villagers.

The road connecting Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore and Kerala’s Palakkad districts passes through the critical Anaikatti North-Anaikatti South elephant corridor, one of two such passages in Coimbatore district identified by the Wildlife Trust of India as a “high ecological priority” in the second edition of its report titled, Right of Passage: Elephant Corridors of India. However, Anaikatti has not been notified as an elephant corridor by the State government, obstructing conservation efforts. In fact, of the 16 corridors identified by the WTI in Tamil Nadu, only one has been notified by the State.

The WTI study, published in 2017, had mentioned existing threats to the corridor in the form of vehicular traffic and several institutions in the area, including the government’s own Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History. However, local conservationists point out that development activities, especially in the hospitality sector, have continued unchecked since then.

Resorts sans clearances

The corridor falls under the Coimbatore and Periyanaickenpalayam forest ranges of the Coimbatore Forest Division where over a dozen of resorts are operating, apart from several other small development works. Though the Forest Department served letters to several resorts in December last year to produce the certificates they had obtained permitting operation, none of them turned up with the requisite documents. Officials say many new resorts and farmhouses have started operating in private lands close to the forest boundary without obtaining no-objection certificates.

“To avoid steep portions of the forest, elephants often choose to traverse the fringes of the plains, especially when there are calves in the herd. As new buildings have come up on such lands and most of them are electric-fenced, the pachyderms circumvent the obstruction. This forces them to enter villages,” said a Forest Department official, adding that high-decibel music played by resorts is also disturbing the wildlife.

Man-elephant conflicts

Residents of villages and tribal settlements around Anaikatti say that incidents of wild elephants straying into human habitations are escalating every year. Six people have been killed in negative interactions with wild elephants in the Coimbatore Forest Division so far this year, while 12 elephants also died due to various reasons during the same period, according to the Forest Department.

S. Ganesh, a local activist from the nearby village of Thadagam, says that large pits dug by brick kiln manufacturers have made the terrain even more difficult for elephants. Though 177 brick kiln units have been shut down following a Madras High Court order in 2021, the pits still remain.

“As the name indicates, Anaikatti is a very important elephant habitat. Elephant conservation is possible only if we conserve the habitat. Disturbances to the habitats will definitely escalate negative interactions with humans and wild elephants as they will be forced to enter villages,” says K. Kalidasan, founder of Osai, a Coimbatore-based non-governmental organisation which recently petitioned the District Collector seeking action against the resorts and farmhouses that have come up on the fringes of the forest without getting clearances from the Forest Department and the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).

Rapid development

The villages around Anaikatti are notified as hill villages by the HACA, and its permission is needed for any development work. “The issue has been brought to the attention of the District Collector who is the chairman of the HACA,” adds the Forest Department official.

A researcher attached to an international conservation organisation said that the pace of development was “extremely rapid” along the corridor, which is part of the Brahmagiri-Nilgiri-Eastern Ghats Landscape of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, home to the world’s single largest population of Asian elephants.

“Elephants are long-ranging animals and usually follow a set path that they have been following for ages. Often, these developments curtail the natural path of the animals. This makes them seek alternate paths that often run into human habitations and farms. Resulting conflicts are often fatal to both humans and animals. Hence, it’s important to secure these movement corridors for the elephants, while much of it is still available for the movement of animals,” the researcher said.

When contacted, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the State’s Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, assured that the department would look into the functioning of resorts in the corridor area.