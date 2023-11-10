El Nino conditions to continue through Northern Hemisphere spring 2024

November 10, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

El Nino weather conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere during April-June 2024 with a 62% chance, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

"Above-average sea surface temperatures (SST) across the equatorial Pacific Ocean were indicative of a strong El Nino, with anomalies increasing in the central and east-central Pacific in the past month, "the Climate Prediction Center (U.S. CPC) said.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, and can provoke extreme weather phenomena from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

Additionally, there is a 35% chance of this event becoming "historically strong" for the November-January season, the U.S. CPC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naturally occurring phenomenon is already spurring calamities across the globe, with the latest target being the neighbourhoods of Paraguay and Somalia. The stakes are seen higher for emerging markets more exposed to swings in food and energy prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.