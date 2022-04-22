JUST IN
- 24 mins Google celebrates World Earth Day 2022 with time-lapse Doodle
- 34 mins Earth Day: the history and impact of the environmental movement
- 3 hrs The green knights ofMayurbhanj: On Earth Day, we salute the 700 forest assistants who safeguard Odisha’s Similipal National Park
- Garbology lessons create a new generation of little waste warriors
- INTACH’s Palakkad chapter is documenting the green heritage of the district
- Switch over to environment friendly methods of cremation: NGT tells States
- Experts begin treatment of aged elephant at ATR camp
- New shrimp species discovered off Lakshadweep
- Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Visakhapatnam is abuzz with adventure sports activities
- Centre extends tenure of environmental clearances
- Green humour
- Explained | The BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over the Metro-3 Aarey car shed in Mumbai
- Watch | The swimming camels of Kutch
- Hits and misses: India’s solar power energy targets
- Explained | WHO’s air quality database and its latest update