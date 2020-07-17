Draft EIA 2020 gives licence for violations: Brinda Karat

The Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 is in keeping with the pro-business agenda of the Narendra Modi government and gives “licence for wrongdoing and violations,” CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said in a letter to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

Ms. Karat has demanded that the draft notification be withdrawn and redrafted after due consultations. “The draft notification is in keeping with the pro-business agenda of the Central government in the name of development. People’s interests or concerns of protection of environment are not the concern of Draft EIA 2020. In fact it gives licence for wrongdoing and violations,” she wrote.

‘Dilutes protections’

The Draft EIA 2020, Ms. Karat says, is contrary to its statutory requirement to “protect and improve the environment,” instead it is designed to dilute existing protections through different means. She further alleged that the draft not only supersedes the EIA 2006 but also seeks to circumvent various rulings made by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The most objectionable aspect of the draft, according to Ms. Karat, is completely ignoring the concerns of Adviasis, who are going to be the most affected community due to the dilution of environment regulations.

She also pointed out to Mr. Javadekar that the Draft EIA 2020 promotes centralisation of authority with the Ministry. For example, the Ministry has the sole right for appointments and constitution of Expert Appraisal Committee at the Central and State levels and also to the important Technical Committee. “These committees form the architecture of the environmental oversight required. Without a mandate for autonomy, these committees may well become rubber stamps for what the government wants approved. Unfortunately in several cases in the recent past this has proved to be the case,” Ms. Karat wrote.