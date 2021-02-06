Doe a deer

The doe leaps high while holding its legs stiff, an apparently infectious behaviour called stotting.

While the males may have the good looks, the dowdy females call the shots

For decades, blackbuck males’ contrasting black-and-white coats, spiralling horns, and haughty strut caught the eye of researchers. The tawny-hued does didn’t seem to grab their attention in a similar way. The scientists termed female herds harems, and the bucks who supposedly ruled the roost were the harem masters. Nothing illustrates the does’ erasure more than the name of the species. Although only the bucks have black hides, the entire species came to be known as blackbuck.

When Kavita Isvaran began studying the species three decades ago, the general assumption among researchers was that herbivores were not as interesting as primates and carnivores. Like generations of researchers before her, she expected the does to be particularly boring. Nonetheless, she forced herself to rise before dawn to catch her study subjects before they stirred from their bedding spots. And she was in for a surprise.

“Watch the females long enough, you realise they are completely different,” says Isvaran.

In the dim predawn light, the does are frisky, jumping up and down and chasing each other. One would leap high in the air while holding its legs stiff, an apparently infectious behaviour called stotting. Others would respond in a similar fashion. Typically, deer and antelope perform this stunt when threatened by predators. But these females appear to suffer from nothing more than joie de vivre.

“They act as if they are joyful,” Isvaran says.

Young and old females sprint after each other. Even pregnancy doesn’t dampen their spirits.

“It is hilarious to see the old and stodgy females bouncing and sprinting like mad.”

In half an hour, they turned to the serious business of grazing.

“You won’t recognise them. They show none of that playfulness.”

However, being alone doesn’t trigger friskiness. When females give birth, the newborns can’t keep up with the herd and lie hidden in the vegetation. The mothers leave their groups and stay close to the fawns. At such times, they don’t stot. Although Isvaran would record this playful behaviour in every population of blackbuck she watched, she doesn’t know why they behave like this, using up a lot of energy.

“Play and curiosity among blackbuck haven’t been studied much at all.”

The surprises don’t stop there. During rutting season, the bucks clash head to head to establish ownership of territory. Sexually receptive does eyeball the victorious bucks whom they encounter on the daily circuit of their grazing grounds. If they aren’t impressed, they discourage the males’ unwanted overtures by butting. Although the females have no horns, the bucks get the message and back off.

Male blackbucks of Velavadar in Gujarat and Tal Chappar in Rajasthan have a different mating strategy. Instead of holding large territories spaced far apart, they congregate in one spot, a unique phenomenon called lekking. They spend the entire day defending their tiny turf of a few square metres from encroaching rivals all day while the females arrive at the end of the day. Even in this scenario, individual does go from male to male until they find a desirable mate, usually at the heart of the gathering, without fear of being harassed by the losers. If their preferred buck is busy with another female, they may even demand his attention, interrupting his courtship moves until he mates with them. Such forwardness wasn’t expected in a shy and retiring creature as the female blackbuck. While the males may have the good looks, the dowdy females call the shots.

“Researchers’ expectations can colour how they do their research,” says Isvaran.

Since observing does, she’s come to realise that unlike human harems, herds of does are not assembled by the males. The females decide their social life: with whom to hang out and with whom to mate.

Terms such as harem and harem master misconstrue the dynamics of blackbuck society and are now considered outdated. How long will it take, however, for the species’ sexist name to be replaced?

Janaki Lenin is not a conservationista but many creatures share her home for reasons she is yet to discover.