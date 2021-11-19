Watch | Declaration on Forests and Land Use: Why India did not sign

19 November 2021 11:44 IST

A video explainer on the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use and why India did not sign

On November 2 this year, 127 countries at the COP26 climate summit signed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use. They pledged to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation” by 2030. India is among the 10 most forest-rich countries in the world. But it did not sign this declaration.

