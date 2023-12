Above-normal temperatures likely in most parts of country in December: IMD

December 02, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - New Delhi

Minimum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the temperature and rainfall forecast for December, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal.

Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India, he said, adding above normal minimum temperatures are also forecast for most parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the rainfall forecast for December, Mr. Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2023 is most likely to be above normal (≥121 per cent of long period average). Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India," the IMD said.

"Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of northeast, north peninsular and adjoining areas of central India," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT