Daily Quiz | On World Animal Day
October 4 is celebrated as World Animal Day. A quiz on some animals in India

October 04, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Daily Quiz | On World Animal Day
St. Francis of Assisi is a patron of animals, that we celebrate World Animal Day. His name is also the name of the head of the Catholic Church and the Bishop of Rome.
This is the official animal of Guwahati and it is essentially blind. It is listed as endangered as per the IUCN Red List. Its name contains the name of India's longest river. Name this animal.
Answer : Ganges River Dolphin
