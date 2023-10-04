Daily Quiz | On World Animal Day

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This is the official animal of Guwahati and it is essentially blind. It is listed as endangered as per the IUCN Red List. Its name contains the name of India’s longest river. Name this animal. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ganges River Dolphin SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This large animal survives in the wild only in India. There has been a proposal to introduce this animal in the Kuno National Park. This animal can be found on the state emblem. Which animal is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Asiatic Lion SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | India’s national reptile is venomous but also reportedly timid. It is the sole member of the genes Ophiophagus. The female builds a nest with leaves before she lays her eggs. What reptile is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : King Cobra SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This is the smallest and fastest of all apes. It is found in north-east India. It has strong family bonds. It is facing a threat primarily from the cutting of trees for infrastructure projects. Name this ape, the only one to be found in India. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hoolock Gibbons SHOW ANSWER