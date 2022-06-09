Environment

Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

World Ocean Day observed every year on June 8 was proposed in 1992 and officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. A quiz on the oceans and seas that make up the majority of our planet

Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

1/8

1. Let's start at the beginning. Which commonwealth country mooted the idea of such a day at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio?

Answer :

Canada

Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

0/8

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
environmental issues
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 11:40:09 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/daily-quiz-on-world-ocean-day/article65503723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY