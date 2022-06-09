Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day

V V Ramanan June 09, 2022 11:38 IST

World Ocean Day observed every year on June 8 was proposed in 1992 and officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. A quiz on the oceans and seas that make up the majority of our planet

Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day World Ocean Day observed every year on June 8 was proposed in 1992 and officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. A quiz on the oceans and seas that make up the majority of our planet Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day 1/8 1. Let's start at the beginning. Which commonwealth country mooted the idea of such a day at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Canada I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. From the school geography textbook: how much percentage of the earth's surface is covered by oceans and how much percent of the world’s water is found in the ocean? SHOW ANSWER Answer : About 71% and 97% respectively I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Using the above fact, to which famous scientific visionary and writer is this quote attributed: “How inappropriate to call this planet 'Earth' when it is clearly 'Ocean'"? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Arthur C. Clarke I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Traditionally geographers had divided the bodies of water into four oceans and in the beginning of the 20th Century, the waters around Antarctica were also made an ocean. So, name the five oceans. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Southern I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Which is the world’s largest inland sea? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Caspian Sea I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Considered the saltiest sea of all the seas that connect to the ocean, its common English name is a direct translation of its ancient Greek name, Erythra Thalassa. Which body of water? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Red Sea I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. What is the term used for the portion of an ocean between the depths of 2,000m and 6,000m? It is the largest environment for Earth life as it covers 60% of the global surface and 83% of the area of oceans and seas. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Abyssal Zone or realm I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Which famous explorer gave the largest ocean its name because its waters appeared peaceful and placid? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ferdinand Magellan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



