World Ocean Day observed every year on June 8 was proposed in 1992 and officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. A quiz on the oceans and seas that make up the majority of our planet
Daily Quiz | On World Ocean Day
1.
Let's start at the beginning. Which commonwealth country mooted the idea of such a day at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio?
Answer :
Canada
2.
From the school geography textbook: how much percentage of the earth's surface is covered by oceans and how much percent of the world’s water is found in the ocean?
Answer :
About 71% and 97% respectively
3.
Using the above fact, to which famous scientific visionary and writer is this quote attributed: “How inappropriate to call this planet 'Earth' when it is clearly 'Ocean'"?
Answer :
Arthur C. Clarke
4.
Traditionally geographers had divided the bodies of water into four oceans and in the beginning of the 20th Century, the waters around Antarctica were also made an ocean. So, name the five oceans.
Answer :
Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Southern
5.
Which is the world’s largest inland sea?
Answer :
Caspian Sea
6.
Considered the saltiest sea of all the seas that connect to the ocean, its common English name is a direct translation of its ancient Greek name, Erythra Thalassa. Which body of water?
Answer :
Red Sea
7.
What is the term used for the portion of an ocean between the depths of 2,000m and 6,000m? It is the largest environment for Earth life as it covers 60% of the global surface and 83% of the area of oceans and seas.
Answer :
Abyssal Zone or realm
8.
Which famous explorer gave the largest ocean its name because its waters appeared peaceful and placid?