  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FRA 2-0 MAR, France vs Morocco semifinal in pictures

Daily Quiz | On World Monkey Day
Premium

World Monkey Day is observed on December 14, to celebrate monkeys, including other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs. Here is a quiz on the animal, and its day.

December 15, 2022 10:22 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On World Monkey Day
Pygmy marmoset, known for being the smallest monkey in the world.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Which order of the hierarchical taxonomic rank does the monkey belong to? What are monkeys collectively also known as?

Answer : Infraorder, Simians
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / animal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.