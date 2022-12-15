Daily Quiz | On World Monkey Day

RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Which order of the hierarchical taxonomic rank does the monkey belong to? What are monkeys collectively also known as?

Answer : Infraorder, Simians

2 / 7 | What is the collective noun for baboons? There is a species of virus that infects baboons. What is it called?

Answer : Troop; baboon lymphocryptovirus

3 / 7 | Strepsirrhini is a suborder of primates that includes the lemuriform primates. There are three species of primates that are called strepsirrhine primates. Which are they?

Answer : Lemurs, lorises, and galagos

4 / 7 | This is a macaque species native to the Atlas Mountains of Algeria, Libya, Tunisia and Morocco, along with a small introduced population in Gibraltar. The name refers to the coastal regions of North Africa. Name the species.

Answer : Barbary macaque

5 / 7 | These monkeys are nocturnal and found across South America. They are classified by the IUCN as an Endangered species. It has characteristic black and white markings on the face. Name the species.

Answer : Peruvian night monkey

6 / 7 | This jungle monkey is a fictional character with bird-like feathered wings. What are they called? In which novel are they found?

Answer : The Winged Monkey; The Wonderful Wizard of Oz