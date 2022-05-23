Daily Quiz | On World Metrology Day and World Bees Day

V V Ramanan May 23, 2022 11:55 IST

A quiz to test your knowledge of apiarists and measurements on the occasion of World Bees Day and World Metrology Day, which is observed on May 20

Daily Quiz | On World Metrology Day and World Bees Day A quiz to test your knowledge of apiarists and measurements on the occasion of World Bees Day and World Metrology Day, which is observed on May 20 1. Why was May 20 chosen for World Metrology and World Bees Day? Answer : The date is the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875 and Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born on this date in 1734 2. As all science students know, there are seven SI base units. So, what are the units for luminous intensity and electric current? Answer : Candela and Ampere 3. Honey bees live in colonies (also called hives) and the residents are divided into three types. Name the three types. Answer : Queen, workers, and drones 4. Name the scientist after whom the number of units in one mole of any substance (defined as its molecular weight in grams), equal to 6.02214076 × 10*23 (10 to the power of 23), is named. Answer : Amedeo Avogadro 5. In the context of bees, what is the 'royal jelly'? Answer : Special food fed by workers to a young larva to make it into a queen bee in the event of an existing queen dying 6. The International System of Units assigns special names to 22 derived units, which includes two dimensionless derived units. Name the two. Answer : The radian (rad) and the steradian (sr) 7. What is the two-word term used for the movement performed by a honey bee to indicate to other bees the direction and distance of a source of food? Answer : Waggle Dance 8. How has William Thomson, the famed British mathematician, mathematical physicist, and engineer, been immortalised as regards the SI system of units? Answer : He was the 1st Baron Kelvin and gives his peerage name to the unit for temperature



