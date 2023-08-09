Daily Quiz | On species and their translocation

1 / 6 | Which organisation catalogues translocation projects for threatened species around the globe? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : International Union for Conservation of Nature SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This animal is Australia’s most endangered marsupial and the rarest marsupial in the world. Recent conservation and translocation measures have had some success in increasing the population of this animal. Name the animal. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gilbert’s potoroo SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The translocation to the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas resulted in more than 2,500 individuals 11 years later and has been seen as one of the most successful translocations in the order Carnivora. Which animal species was translocated here? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Black bear SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Among plants, the translocation of this species during the construction of the largest European dam (Alqueva dam) is considered one of the best-known examples of a successful translocation in plants. Name the species. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Narcissus cavanillesii SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | South African giraffes were translocated to Senegal. What is it called when animals are translocated outside their historic and genetic range? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Extralimital translocation SHOW ANSWER