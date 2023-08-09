Daily Quiz | On species and their translocation
Indian Gaur was translocated to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh in 2011. START THE QUIZ
Which organisation catalogues translocation projects for threatened species around the globe?
Answer : International Union for Conservation of Nature
This animal is Australia’s most endangered marsupial and the rarest marsupial in the world. Recent conservation and translocation measures have had some success in increasing the population of this animal. Name the animal.
The translocation to the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas resulted in more than 2,500 individuals 11 years later and has been seen as one of the most successful translocations in the order Carnivora. Which animal species was translocated here?
Among plants, the translocation of this species during the construction of the largest European dam (Alqueva dam) is considered one of the best-known examples of a successful translocation in plants. Name the species.
South African giraffes were translocated to Senegal. What is it called when animals are translocated outside their historic and genetic range?
What is the name of the organisation which plays an important role in protecting Australia’s native animal population? This organization also has programs specialising in translocation of endangered and threatened animals.
