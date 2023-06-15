HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Global Wind Day
Premium

Global Wind Day is observed on every June 15 to celebrate wind energy and raise awareness about its potential. Here is a quiz on all things wind on the occasion

June 15, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On Global Wind Day
Students participating in a rally as part of Global Wind Day celebrations at Marina beach in Chenna. File
1 / 9 |  What is the unit recommended by the World Meteorological Organization for reporting wind speeds?
Answer : Metres per second (m/s)
