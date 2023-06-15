Daily Quiz | On Global Wind Day
Students participating in a rally as part of Global Wind Day celebrations at Marina beach in Chenna. FileSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 9 |
What is the unit recommended by the World Meteorological Organization for reporting wind speeds?
2 / 9 |
What are Boreas (North), Zephyrus (West), Notus (South), and Eurus (East)?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The four wind gods (Anemoi) in Greek mythology
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 9 |
The fastest wind speed ever recorded on Earth at 408km per hour was at Barrow Island in April 1996. In which continent is Barrow Island?
4 / 9 |
A windmill or a turbine harnesses wind energy as what form of energy?
5 / 9 |
Which State is the largest producer of wind energy in India?
6 / 9 |
In a wind turbine, what is a Nacelle?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : A cover that contains the generating components in a wind turbine, including the generator, gearbox, drive train, and brake assembly
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 9 |
What phenomenon associated with Earth’s rotation causes winds to be deflected to the right in the northern hemisphere and left in the southern hemisphere?
8 / 9 |
What ‘beastly’ name is given to the regions, located at about 30 degrees north and south of the equator, which are characterised by calm winds and little precipitation?
9 / 9 |
Name this Irish hydrographer and Naval officer who has lent his name to the empirical measure that relates wind speed to observed conditions at sea or on land.
COMMents
SHARE