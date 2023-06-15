Daily Quiz | On Global Wind Day

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /9 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 9 | What is the unit recommended by the World Meteorological Organization for reporting wind speeds? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Metres per second (m/s) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | What are Boreas (North), Zephyrus (West), Notus (South), and Eurus (East)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The four wind gods (Anemoi) in Greek mythology SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | The fastest wind speed ever recorded on Earth at 408km per hour was at Barrow Island in April 1996. In which continent is Barrow Island? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Australia SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | A windmill or a turbine harnesses wind energy as what form of energy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kinetic energy SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | Which State is the largest producer of wind energy in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tamil Nadu SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | In a wind turbine, what is a Nacelle? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A cover that contains the generating components in a wind turbine, including the generator, gearbox, drive train, and brake assembly SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | What phenomenon associated with Earth’s rotation causes winds to be deflected to the right in the northern hemisphere and left in the southern hemisphere? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Coriolis Effect/Force SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | What ‘beastly’ name is given to the regions, located at about 30 degrees north and south of the equator, which are characterised by calm winds and little precipitation? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Horse Latitudes SHOW ANSWER