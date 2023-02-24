Daily Quiz | On electric vehicles

What kind of engine propels an EV?
Answer: Electric Motor

Which electric vehicle manufacturer is based in Palo Alto, California, and was founded by Elon Musk in 2003?
Answer: Tesla Inc.

What is the name of the electric vehicle that was produced by General Motors from 1996 to 1999, and which was the first mass-produced electric vehicle of the modern era?
Answer: GM EV1

Who invented the first electric car and in what year was it made?
Answer: Robert Anderson; 1839

As of 2022, which country has the highest rate of electric car adoption, as a percentage of total car sales?
Answer: Norway