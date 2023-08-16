Here is a quiz on the forest famed for its biodiversity:

Daily Quiz | On Amazon rainforest

1 / 5 | In 2005, some parts of the Amazon Basin — which hosts the rainforest — suffered their worst drought in a century. The condition highlighted how close parts of the region were to turning into a ________, in a process colloquially called a 'dieback'. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Savannah

2 / 5 | In 1867, the Brazilian government opened up the Amazon rainforest for commercial activity in certain parts. Subsequently, the fortunes of one city in Peru improved tremendously as it became the centre of rubber extraction and trade, with its population increasing 100x in 50 years. Name this city.

Answer : Iquitos

3 / 5 | A study published in 2014 disagreed that the peak of the Nevado Mismi was X — a distinction it had borne for around two decades. Instead, the study conferred the distinction to the Mantaro river of Peru, thus also increasing the length of the Amazon river by around 80 km. What is the distinction (X)?

Answer : The origin of the Amazon river

4 / 5 | The Amazon rainforest is no stranger to superlatives. One of them is that it is the world's largest example of a _______. Another famous example of such an ecosystem is the Sundarbans across India and Bangladesh. Fill in the blanks.

Answer : Flooded forest