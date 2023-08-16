HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Amazon rainforest

The Amazon rainforest, covering much of Brazil, is the world’s largest tropical rainforest

August 16, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Here is a quiz on the forest famed for its biodiversity:

Daily Quiz | On Amazon rainforest
This is Mount Roraima, a famous tepui, or tabletop mountain, in the Amazon Basin. Its relatively isolated top has been described as an ecological island and may have inspired Arthur Conan Doyle to write The Lost World.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | In 2005, some parts of the Amazon Basin — which hosts the rainforest — suffered their worst drought in a century. The condition highlighted how close parts of the region were to turning into a ________, in a process colloquially called a ‘dieback’. Fill in the blank.
Answer : Savannah
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

forests / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.