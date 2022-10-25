Environment

Daily Quiz | On vulnerable species and nature reserves

Daily Quiz | On vulnerable species and nature reserves

The Tamil Nadu government recently notified setting up the country’s first slender loris sanctuary. A quiz on vulnerable species and nature reserves of India.

Daily Quiz | On vulnerable species and nature reserves

1/6

1. For which marine animal has 448 square kilometers in Palk Bay, covering the coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukkotai districts, been notified as a conservation reserve?

Answer :

Dugong.

Daily Quiz | On vulnerable species and nature reserves

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
natural resources
endangered species
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 12:01:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/daily-quiz-october-22-2022-on-vulnerable-species-and-nature-reserves/article66052415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY