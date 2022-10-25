Daily Quiz | On vulnerable species and nature reserves
October 25, 2022
The Tamil Nadu government recently notified setting up the country’s first slender loris sanctuary. A quiz on vulnerable species and nature reserves of India.
The Tamil Nadu government recently notified setting up the country’s first slender loris sanctuary. A quiz on vulnerable species and nature reserves of India.
1.
For which marine animal has 448 square kilometers in Palk Bay, covering the coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukkotai districts, been notified as a conservation reserve?
2.
The slender loris is a faunivorous creature and in order to prevent attack from toxic prey like some ants and beetles, what does the primate do before digging into the prey’s colony?
Answer :
Urinate on its limbs to mimic the chemical profile of its prey.
3.
For which endangered animal are there 52 designated reserves across the country with the latest being notified in 2022 at Ramga
4.
Name the vulnerable species of finch, with green and yellow body colour, that is endemic to the sub-continent and gets its name from a city in the country.
Answer :
Green avadavat or green munia (Amandava formosa).
5.
Created in 1966 as a sanctuary to preserve the natural habitat of the endangered ‘Sangai’ (Eld’s deer), it is the only floating park in the world. Name this park in the North East part of India.
Answer :
Keibul Lamjao National Park.
6.
Which bovid listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List is the State animal of both Goa and Bihar?
