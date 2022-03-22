Daily Quiz | Forests

V V Ramanan March 22, 2022 12:31 IST

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests (IDF) to celebrate and raise awareness on the importance of all types of forests. A quiz to mark the occasion.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests (IDF) to celebrate and raise awareness on the importance of all types of forests. A quiz to mark the occasion.

1. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, there are three main types of forests as defined by latitude. Two are temperate and tropical forests. Name the five-lettered name for the third type that is commonly called boreal forest or snow forest.

Answer: Taiga

2. The Amazon rainforest is the most biodiverse and largest forest in the world. Which is the second-largest?

Answer: Congo Rainforest

3. Which forest located in Australasia is considered to be the oldest at 180 million years old?

Answer: Daintree

4. As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR 2021), there was an increase in the forest cover by 1,540 sq. km as compared to the previous report. Which States showed the highest increase and fall in the survey period?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh

5. Name the underwater forests, named after a type of brown macroalgae that creates them, which provide a unique habitat for marine organisms.

Answer: Kelp forests

6. Located between the Vellar and Coleroon estuaries in Tamil Nadu, this type of forest is the second largest of its kind in the world. Name the forest and what type is it?

Answer: Pichavaram and mangrove

7. Name the forests or woody settings that form an integral part of the evergreen literary featuring Robin Hood and Winnie-the-Pooh.

Answer: Sherwood Forest and Hundred Acre Wood



