CSIR-NGRI calls for multi-layered geophysical studies in Joshimath to map the shaky underground

January 12, 2023

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad has called for a comprehensive geophysical, geo-technical, hydro-geological and seismic micro-zonation studies in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand where mass evacuation is happening after several houses had developed cracks.

“This multi-layered study will give a thorough picture of the sub-surface structure, major faults and cavities beneath the shaky ground. High time we did this as it will guide us better in taking up any future projects,” says Chief Scientist and Head of Environment Seismology, N. Purnachandra Rao.

“We need more data as such detailed studies have not been done in the past. In depth studies are usually done for specific sites where major infrastructure works are taken up but, it should be done for the entire region which is not only ecologically fragile but tectonically unstable, hence double the pressure. ,” he says, in an exclusive interaction.

NGRI has a network of about 80 seismometers in Uttarakhand, primarily for monitoring of earthquakes. Densification of these instrument networks and adding more elaborate systems like infra-sound sensors, automatic water level meters and pressure sensors for detecting signs of any major geohazard activity like landslides, avalanches and floods, is necessary to enable an efficient multi-parametric early warning system, explains the scientist.

“Satellite image monitoring is being done, yet it has limitations in continuous recording and hence, needs to be complemented with on ground systems to record round the clock changes in water levels and pressure in rivers and underground, or even landslides and avalanches, in the form of seismic signals which can travel many kilometres in just a few seconds,” says Dr. Rao.

These signals would be automatically transferred through modem or satellite to a centrally located computer server, enabling real time analysis, identification and quick pin-pointing of hazard events for early warning purpose. “We need to act fast because there are several unstable slopes in the Himalaya precariously poised for slides, and hundreds of glacial lakes sitting on the upper ranges are waiting to burst into Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) due to global warming,” he warns.

Dr. Rao, also former director of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, and his team has also recently started a first of its kind ‘Environmental Seismology’ group at the institute. The group has been upgrading existing field instruments and installing newer ones in select pockets particularly in Joshimath.

“We are developing a Geohazard Early Warning System (GEWS) using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning code to automatically analyse incoming seismic signals from field stations, identify hazard events, locate and track them in real time to issue an early warning,” says Dr. Rao.

“We have just about started the work and the results are very encouraging, but we need interaction with other agencies to pool in resources, for exchange of information and for sharing of data and devices for an effective early warning system,” he says.

Joshimath located at about 6,000 ft high on Himalayan range has with loose and weathered sedimentary rocks further drenched and weakened due to to forest degradation, unusual rainfall and frequent flooding. “In the present scenario one big quake, in fact, could shake up the whole region,” fears Dr. Rao.

“A mix of constant tectonic movements and anthropogenic or human disturbances– like haphazard constructions, rush of pilgrims to Badrinath temple town or tourists to trekking and skiing resorts crossing Joshimath, major infrastructure projects, and climate change due to global warming could have led to the current crises”, he avers.

“Mandatory quake resistant buildings construction and a balanced approach between development activities and environment protection should be the future norm following recommendations from experts, based on scientific studies”, added the scientist.

