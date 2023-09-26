HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Critical for cities in Global South to localise climate agenda: Hardeep Puri

For India, ‘Panchamrit’ Action Plan is the anchor for tackling issues faced by climate change with a major thrust on urbanising cities, the Union Minister said.

September 26, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the inaugural session of Urban Shift Asia Forum in New Delhi on Monday

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the inaugural session of Urban Shift Asia Forum in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on September 25 said that cities need to reduce dependence on central funds for their financial needs to address climate change.

He said that there was a need to complement traditional revenue streams with innovative instruments and more diverse access to finance for climate action at the urban level.

Addressing the first Urban Shift Forum (Asia) programme here, Mr. Puri observed that for cities in the Global South, it is critical to localise the climate agendas. “No discussion on urban planning can be removed from fiscal health. Cities depend heavily on central grants to meet basic financial needs. This needs to change,” he said.

The Union Minister said that for India, the ‘Panchamrit’ Action Plan was the anchor for climate response with the thrust centred on rapidly urbanising cities. He pointed out that the results were already showing.

The Panchamrit Action Plan pledges to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meet 50% of India’s energy requirement from renewable energy (RE) sources by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of the economy by 45% below 2005 levels by 2030, reduce total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 and achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070.

The Urban Shift Forum brings together diverse expertise, trainers and businesses to find holistic and hands-on solutions for tackling urban challenges.

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Global Environment Facility (GEF) were among the organisations and institutions that are participating. More than 150 representatives of national governments and cities in India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Jordan and Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

climate change (politics) / environmental pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.