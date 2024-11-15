 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COP29: India voices dissent on ‘discriminatory trade barriers linked to carbon emissions

Sources say India’s opposition, echoing a Chinese petition, is directed against an EU proposal; such measures put the cost of a low-carbon transition on developing and poor countries, violating principles of equity, India says

Published - November 15, 2024 10:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
Participants attend day five of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference at Baku in Azerbaijan on November 15, 2024.

Participants attend day five of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference at Baku in Azerbaijan on November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India has voiced its disapproval of “protectionist” measures that link trade barriers and carbon emissions, at the ongoing climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A week before the UN summit began, China had petitioned the Presidency of the 29th Conference of Parties (COP 29) to include a discussion on “climate change-related unilateral restrictive trade measures” as part of the formal conference agenda.

“A regime of unilateral trade measures on climate change,” India stated on Friday, “imposes the cost of the transition to low-carbon economies on developing and low-income countries... [S]uch measures are discriminatory... and detrimental to multi-lateral cooperation. They violate principles of equity.”

Related Stories

Against EU proposal

China’s petition was put forward on behalf of a grouping of countries called BASIC, which includes Brazil, South Africa, India, and China.

The petition is primarily directed against a European Union (EU) proposal called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes a tax on products imported into the EU that do not conform to its carbon emission norms. CBAM is currently operating in a “transitional phase” but will come into full effect from January 1, 2026.

Activists at COP29 feel stifled by rules and restrictions

Circular evasions

Neither the BASIC proposal nor India’s statement explicitly mention the CBAM; instead, they use the phrase “arbitrary and unjustifiable unilateral measures”. A person aware of India’s negotiating positions told The Hindu, on condition of anonymity, that this was because using the term ‘CBAM’ would be seen as directly targeting the EU, or a bloc of countries. This is generally considered to be against the spirit of UN-backed negotiations on climate conventions.

Why are countries fighting over climate finance at COP29?

“CBAM is just one of the measures that uses climate and carbon emissions as a trade barrier,” said this person, “The problem is that when we raise this at climate fora, we are told this is a trade issue that must be raised at the WTO talks. At WTO talks, it is dismissed as a climate matter. So it is circular. But this is an extremely important matter that needs to be raised and deliberated as frequently as possible.”

Published - November 15, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Related Topics

climate change (politics) / carbon emissions / United Nations (climate change) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.