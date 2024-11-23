 />

Small islands walk out of climate deal consultation with COP29 president

Negotiators from small islands and least-developed nations said their interests on finance were ignored.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Baku

AFP
Samoan Environment Minister Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster attends the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 23, 2024.

Samoan Environment Minister Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster attends the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Negotiators from small islands and least-developed nations on Saturday (November 23, 2024) walked out of overtime consultations on a climate deal with COP29 president Azerbaijan, saying their interests on finance were ignored.

“We’ve just walked out. We came here to this COP for a fair deal. We feel that we haven’t been heard,” said Cedric Schuster, the Samoan chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States, a coalition of nations threatened by rising seas.

