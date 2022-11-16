COP27 | BASIC group on climate opposes ‘carbon border tax’

November 16, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The European Union has proposed a policy to tax products such as cement and steel, that are extremely carbon intensive, with effect from 2026

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) Ministerial meeting on the sidelines of COP27 climate conference in Egypt. Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp

With the 27 th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) in Sharm El Sheikh nearing its final stages and efforts being ramped up to arrive at a conclusive agreement, a consortium of countries that includes India has jointly stated that carbon border taxes, that could result in market distortion and aggravate the trust deficit amongst parties, must be avoided.

The European Union has proposed a policy — called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism —  to tax products such as cement and steel, that are extremely carbon intensive, with effect from 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol

BASIC, a group constituting Brazil, India, South Africa and China, and therefore large economies that are significantly dependent on coal, has for several years voiced common concerns and reiterated their right to use fossil fuel in the interim during their countries’ eventual transformation to clean energy sources.

“Unilateral measures and discriminatory practices, such as carbon border taxes, that could result in market distortion and aggravate the trust deficit amongst Parties [signatory countries to the United Nations climate agreements], must be avoided. BASIC countries call for a united solidarity response by developing countries to any unfair shifting of responsibilities from developed to developing countries.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their joint statement on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” that developed countries were still not showing leadership or responding with a matching progression of effort. Developed countries had  “backtracked on finance and mitigation commitments and pledges” and there was a “significant increase” in the consumption and production of fossil fuels in the past year by developed countries, their statement underlined, even as they continue to press developing countries to move away from the same resources. “Such double standards are incompatible with climate equity and justice.”

COP27 | India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

They said that adaptation was still not being accorded the balanced and substantive attention they deserved in the U.N. climate framework process, despite the opportunities and linkages with “loss and damage.” The latter refers to a demand by developing countries to have an institutional system to finance countries affected by climate change for the environmental damage that has already occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US