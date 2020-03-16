Conservation starts at the grassroots, say National Geographic explorers Sandesh Kadur and Kriti Karanth

There is a growing awareness of the peril our planet is in. There is also a romantic misconception that only those who wear pith helmets are entrusted with the mission of saving the Earth.

Sandesh Kadur is a wildlife filmmaker and storyteller, Kriti Karanth is a scientist and conservationist. They firmly believe that the more people sign up to preserve our world, the better a chance it really stands of survival. The duo, who have been associated with National Geographic for more than a decade, had a lot to say about a layman’s contribution towards this cause.

On March 3, observed as World Wildlife Day, National Geographic released a report on the 50 most endangered species on the planet. “This is a campaign to draw attention to 50 species around the world that are deeply threatened. We hope to get people interested enough to start on concrete measures to save these extraordinary animals,” says Kriti about the programme that will run for 50 days till April 22.

“The species captured on film are really a showcase, meant to educate and inspire people to want to care about the wilderness and its animals. The concept is built around #savetogether to draw people in,” says Sandesh.

“As filmmakers and storytellers, we work a lot with researchers who have the data and facts that make for a good story. There is a lot of synergy in the different things we do. It is only when they all come together, can we achieve a tangible conservation movement,” he says.

While it is true the ‘exotic’ species get more attention than others, the lesser known species are no less deserving and certainly need far more engagement by a wider set of people for them to survive.

So how does the regular city dweller do his bit for the planet? “Look up a species you like or find a place you care about. Find out who are the people on the ground level who are working to save these animals and support them. Volunteer your time or use your skills to fund raise for them. There are a million ways to support this cause,” says Kriti.

“Over the last 25-30 years, we have taken about 7,000 people as volunteers to the forest to set up camera traps, walk line transects and do village surveys with us. There is nothing like actually experiencing conservation efforts first-hand — that is what gets people passionate about it,” says Kriti.

People will not act if they don’t care and this report is a great way to get people to care. “Not everybody may like a particular species, but I’m sure in that list of 50, there will be at least one that gets somebody’s attention. It is our hope the report gives people a chance to understand how incredibly diverse the planet is,” says Kriti.

While everyone can’t be Greta Thumberg, everyone can certainly chip in. Even a seemingly simple step like signing an online petition to save a blue whale in distress or a sinking polar bear helps Earth warriors gain the traction they need. It carries a lot of weight when there are a lot of signatures on something,” says Kriti and Sandesh adds, “Again, it is a numbers game. A lot of people voicing their concern rack up numbers, and that triggers action.”

Sandesh talks about the programme he just finished for National Geographic. Called Wild Cats of India, it is a three-part documentary series that highlights India’s incredible feline diversity. “India has more species of cats than any other country in the world. We have 15 species here.”

Sandesh has been with National Geographic since 2008 and his first documentary with them was Secrets of the King Cobra. In 2011, he filmed Kriti for her 10,000 grant award as an emerging explorer with National Geographic. He was awarded the same grant in 2013.