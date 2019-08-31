Colour-coding in rock agamas

Ask Maria Thaker to name the most beautiful creatures she’s encountered, and she gives an answer you least expect, “Lizards!”

Soon after she moved to India, Thaker found her research subject within a few minutes of walking around her suburban neighbourhood in Bengaluru. She spotted rock agamas everywhere. Some were red and some yellow, and she assumed they were different individuals. Soon, she realised, the yellow ones turn red and then revert to yellow. “My science begins with beauty,” she says. “Sammos are little jewels.” ‘Sammos’, as she calls rock agamas, comes from their scientific name, Psammophilus dorsalis.

Typically, lizards develop their standard brown and green colours as hatchlings. But rock agamas must create the showy reds and yellows throughout their lives by extracting these pigments from their diet. Ants, their staple, don’t fill their palette. The reptiles may derive their vivid skin tones from caterpillars, wasps, and bees.

Just some blush

Only the foot-long adult males are dandies. The smaller females and young want none of the flamboyance. Their blotches and speckles in shades of brown blend with the background, the better to escape sharp-eyed predators. The females blush a faint red when agitated and that’s the most colourful they get. Instead, they like their mates to look magnificent. Courting male sammos stand out: their heads and backs painted orange or scarlet while their flanks are kajal-black. A dramatic black stripe runs from nose to back of the head as if applied by a makeup artist.

To Thaker’s surprise, rock agamas are virtuosos of colour change, a skill few animals have. Should the males spot a rival while putting on a show for females, they swiftly transform their complexions. Their backs turn yellow and their black sides flush yellow or red, fighting colours in sammo language.

Thaker says red gets the attention of both sexes. But black says “come hither” to females and yellow warns other males to “buzz off”. The male lizards tailor their appearance to their audience, advertising their irresistibility as mates and pugnacity as rivals.

These colour-coded messages flash in the backyards of many cities, towns, and villages of South India. While oblivious people walk by, this ostentation attracts unwanted attention. A predator prowling into the vicinity transforms the dandies to plain Joes within seconds.

Altering skin colour is a brilliant solution that reduces the risk of being beautiful, says Thaker. “They can be attractive to get the girl, but they don’t need to be beautiful all the time.” The ability to survive in suburbia, where neighbourhoods change rapidly, requires much more than swapping pigments. The lizards need gumption and problem-solving skills. “The rural ones run before you can get close,” she says. “They are wary of danger.”

Staying hidden

If the city sammos were as panicky as their country brethren, they would run themselves ragged. Instead, they let Thaker creep up close, and at the last minute, before she can grab them, they duck into their hiding spot. “This suggests that they have a great mental map of their world,” says Thaker. Finding the right-sized hiding place within easy reach is a clever and energy efficient way of surviving threats.

“Lizards are a lot smarter than people think,” says Thaker.

There’s another amazing aspect to sammo coloration. Thaker and her students recently discovered that the lizards’ backs reflect ultraviolet light when they fight. They can turn this off and on depending on the context, as they do with colours.

“They could use any or all their colours in the visible and UV range to withhold information. So they become brilliant and vibrant when interacting with some, but only whisper a colour when interacting with others. But we don’t have proof of it yet.” The lizards may use this trick to pick their battles. If they know they’d lose, they may drain their colours to avoid a fight.

When the coast is clear, these plain Joes transform to attractive studs once again.

Janaki Lenin is not a conservationista but many creatures share her home for reasons she is yet to discover.