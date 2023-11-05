CMFRI’s research on coral reefs gets national recognition

November 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Research on coral reefs being carried out by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has won national recognition with Alvin Anto, a young professional at the institute, securing the prestigious Hasmukh Shah Memorial Award for Ecological Studies for the year 2023 in the research category.

The award includes a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and a certificate of recognition. Mr. Anto has been recognised for his extensive research on the resilience of coral reefs in the Lakshadweep islands, highlighting the increasing threats these critical ecosystems face from climate change and other human-induced factors.

The Hasmukh Shah Memorial Award, instituted by the Gujarat Ecology Society and funded by the Kachnar Trust, aims to honour and reward individuals who have made significant contributions through research, development or implementation of innovative environmental, technical, or social solutions that address and mitigate pressing sustainability or social issues, says a communication from CMFRI here.

The award is particularly significant as it will help promote resilience-based management approaches, which are vital for coral reefs. These approaches aim to develop strategies for the preservation, protection, and restoration of these fragile marine habitats.

A passionate ocean enthusiast and a dive master certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Mr. Anto has led several underwater surveys concentrating on coral reefs and associated marine life along the Indian coast and its islands. His work has been instrumental in providing valuable insights and data, critical for ongoing conservation efforts. He is also part of CMFRI’s team conducting coastal surveys on marine mammals, the communication adds.

The award will be presented during the Hasmukh Shah Memorial Lecture, scheduled for January 5, 2024, at the Federation of Gujarat Industries in Vadodara.