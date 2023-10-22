CMFRI calls for climate smart villages to check risks in coastal region

October 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has suggested the setting up of climate smart villages to check risks in the coastal region. The institute is prioritising the development of climate smart villages by providing training and resources to fishers and farmers in vulnerable villages to help them adapt to the climate crisis.

The challenges from climate change range from flooding and shoreline changes to disease outbreaks. Water clinics, AI and satellite remote sensing-based prediction of harvest to address inter-annual fluctuations, species distribution models and exploration of untapped deep-sea resources are some of the other solutions from the CMFRI.

The CMFRI report was presented at a global conclave on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance organised under the leadership of the Food and Agriculture Organisation in collaboration with the Union Department of Fisheries and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation in Chennai, said a press release here.

The report pointed out that increased frequency of cyclones, subsequent storm surges and coastal flooding were causing social and economic hardships among coastal communities, making them the most vulnerable to climate emergencies. Tropical cyclones, floods, excess rainfall and receding coastline have a cascading impact on fishers’ safety and livelihoods, resulting in loss of income, loss of property, health problems and unemployment, said Grinson George, head of the Marine Biodiversity Management and Environment Division of the CMFRI while presenting the report at the conclave.

Water clinics to tackle disease outbreaks, smart solutions like integrated multi-trophic aquaculture, seaweed farming and mangrove forestation were also suggested by the CMFRI.