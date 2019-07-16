“Close polluting units in critical areas”

Economic development cannot take place at the cost of public health, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said as it directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to shut down all polluting industries in “critically polluted” and “severely polluted” areas within three months.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the apex pollution control board to assess the quantum of compensation to be recovered from polluting units for the last five years, in coordination with the respective State pollution control boards.

“The scale of deterrence may be related to the period and the frequency of defaults. Such other factors as may be found relevant may also be taken into account. No further industrial activities or expansion should be allowed with regard to ‘red’ and ‘orange’ category units till the said areas are brought within the prescribed parameters or till carrying capacity of the area is assessed,” the Bench said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was directed to take requisite steps for the enforcement of the action plans.

The green panel also directed the CPCB to furnish a report to the tribunal after three months. The directions came after the NGT took cognisance of a media report which stated that the CPCB was ranking 88 industrial clusters across the country based on their pollution levels. The NGT, however, clarified that non-polluting industries will not be affected by this order.