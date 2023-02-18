HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Climate change-linked heat worsened Argentina drought impact, scientists say

Last week much of Argentina's agricultural area suffered a new heat wave that lasted several days and quickly consumed precipitation.

February 18, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Reuters
The Paso Lucero bridge is pictured as the Corriente river below is seen affected by a prolonged drought, in Corrientes, Argentina February 13, 2023.

The Paso Lucero bridge is pictured as the Corriente river below is seen affected by a prolonged drought, in Corrientes, Argentina February 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Extreme high temperatures in Argentina linked to climate change exacerbated the impact of a historic drought that has hit the South American country's farm regions since last year, scientists said in a report on Thursday.

Scientists affiliated with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said that a rapid analysis showed climate change did not reduce rainfall directly, but that high temperatures likely reduced water availability and worsened the impacts of drought.

ALSO READ
Argentina issues health warnings amid record heat

The drought has hammered soy, corn and wheat crops in the country, the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal and the No. 3 for corn, leading to sharp cuts in harvest forecasts. Drought has also hit smaller neighbour Uruguay.

The lack of rain is linked to the presence of the La Niña climate phenomenon, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific that cuts rainfall in parts of Argentina. WWA scientists however said that the extreme temperatures are a product of global warming.

"The region is also experiencing intense heatwaves, which climate change has increased in frequency, intensity and duration," the WWA said in a report.

ALSO READ
Warm water melts weak spots on Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier', say scientists

Last week much of Argentina's agricultural area suffered a new heat wave that lasted several days and quickly consumed precipitation that had fallen in late January and February in areas that desperately need water after hot weather last year.

"Higher temperatures in the region in late 2022, which have been attributed to climate change, decreased water availability in the models," the WWA said.

"(This indicates) climate change probably reduced water availability over this period, increasing agricultural drought, although the study could not quantify this effect."

Related Topics

climate change / drought / global warming / heatwave

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.