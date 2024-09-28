Climate-aligned farm practices by Rajasthan tribals discussed at U.N. event

Adoption of climate-aligned agricultural practices by tribal communities, including those in southern Rajasthan, their indigenous knowledge, community governance, and priority to local food production over market-driven economy were highlighted at a United Nations event held in New York over the weekend. A representative from Rajasthan addressed the Dasra Philanthropy Forum-2024, held alongside the U.N. General Assembly on Friday (September 27, 2024), on locally-led solutions to climate change.

At the global meet, the strategies adopted by tribal communities in southern Rajasthan to protect natural resources and to live in harmony with the environment were discussed, and an emphasis was laid on climate-resilient farming systems, which enable adaptation to regional climate changes.

Addressing a session at the Forum on the theme ‘Building resilience: Harnessing the power of locally-led climate solutions’, Jayesh Joshi, secretary of Banswara-based voluntary group Vaagdhara, said the initiatives led by tribals had the potential to enhance sustainability and resilience and drive impactful climate interventions.

“The tribal communities have long served as guardians of natural resources. The indigenous solutions adopted by tribals not only meet their own needs but also contribute to broader sustainability goals,” Mr. Joshi said.

Vaagdhara, working on tribal livelihood issues at the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat trijunction, recently organised over 90 events in the region as part of its movement for preservation of indigenous seed varieties to restore links between crop diversity and climate resilience.

The session showcased successful local models and explored strategies to scale these initiatives, while laying emphasis on the critical role of the traditional wisdom of indigenous tribal communities. The Dasra Philanthropic Forum holds meaningful dialogues and takes collective action for positive change.

A collection of stories, titled “Echoes of Swaraj” highlighting transformative practices of tribal communities, was released at the Forum. The event attracted delegates from several countries and facilitated discussions on transformative strategies for climate action.

Other participants from India included Uthara Narayanan, co-founder of Buzz Women; Tarun Garg, principal, RMI India Foundation; and Anshu Gupta, founder-director of Goonj.