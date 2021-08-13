Clamorous reed warbler ticked off by a ‘nosey’ white-breasted water hen

A clamorous reed warbler bristling at the presence of a white-breasted waterhen around its ‘turf’, at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam marshlands in July 2021. Photo: Prince Frederick

13 August 2021 08:54 IST

Was this warbler found at a clump of reeds at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands feeling impelled to defend something out there in the reed bed?

In a clump of reeds at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands, a small bird is sitting on its high horse and giving a bird three times its size, a withering look.

The bird that is bristling with anger, its feathers fluffed out menacingly, is a clamorous reed warbler. At the receiving end of this petulant behaviour is a white-breasted waterhen, endearingly untouched by the acrimony.

All the while, the waterhen is mildly curious, and the fury from the warbler only seems to have intensified the curiosity.

Unfolding in the second half of July, this scene raises a question.

Deep down in the reed bed, was there something the clamorous reed warbler felt instinctively impelled to defend, and the white-breasted waterhen to be nosey about? Here is an additional piece of information that sharpens the question’s focus.

This clamorous reed warbler was not entirely alone, having been in the company of a raucous companion only a little while earlier. The two rushed out of the reeds and through them, with the latter sliding out of view, and not being seen again.

In Chennai and surrounding areas, the clamorous reed warbler enjoys a dual status: as resident and migrant.

With occurrence data spread throughout the year, it can be labelled a resident, beyond doubt.

“There are pockets in southern India where the clamorous reed warbler is a resident, and Chennai is one of those pockets,” states eBird reviewer Vikas Madhav Nagarajan.

In the winter months, their tribe increases, being reinforced by a wintering population flying in from the north for a sojourn in southern parts. Given the time of the year, the two clamorous reed warblers sighted at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands are most likely from a resident population. And were they breeding?

The clamorous reed warbler is usually a disembodied voice, its presence being noted and documented from its loud and raucous calls from the reeds. Therefore, documenting its nesting activity is as much of a possibility as having a Test cricket match in England totally uninterrupted by poor light and bad weather.

“I have seen the clamorous reed warbler collect nesting material in 2016 at Chembarambakkam lake,” reveals Vikas. Given the extreme skulkiness of this warbler, that sounds like a rarity in itself.

Let us get back at the clump of reeds at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands. During subsequent visits to the wetland to watch this particular patch, the characteristic chatter of the clamorous reed warbler was heard, suggesting that the two clamorous reed warblers were not just checking in and out of it, but had work that required focus and also a touch of belligerence.

(’Field Notes’ records observations about birds and their behaviour, as seen and witnessed in their habitats)