Chennai’s biodiversity hotspot: Discovering, and delving into Ennore’s rich flora and fauna

In November, a cab driver suggests that we go to North Madras. This recommendation comes after seeing our interest in hopping on and off whenever we spota resident or a migratory bird in water bodies around Tambaram and Vandalur.

He is keen we explore Manali and Ennore as he hails from that area, and even volunteers to do an initial recce on his bike to ensure that there are birds we can spot, and for a navigation route. Cyclone Michaung and its devastating aftermath which includes the oil spill at Ennore creek hasn’t happened yet, and all that awaits us at Ennore is its rich biodiversity.

The pilot trip proves to be a success, and he reports seeing a variety of birds, including bulky pelicans nesting and roosting on power transmission towers. All through November, we set out on multiple trips to Manali and Ennore.

On our first trip to Manali early one morning, we spot more than 5,000 Glossy Ibises flying out for the day. We are treated to a thorough bird show. The rare and solitary pied starling was busy feeding on a frog. A brahminy starling was perched on top of a detopped palmyra. There was also a common kingfisher on the lookout, and a common sandpiper twitching her tail.

In the water bodies were purple swamphens, fulvous and lesser whistling ducks, purple herons, pheasant tailed jacana, bronze winged jacana, spot-billed ducks, grebes, pelicans, common coots, black-winged stilts, open billed storks, red-wattled lap wings, pond herons, cormorants, and egrets. Interestingly, there were terrestrial birds as well including house sparrows, paddy field pipits, red-vented bulbuls, grey wagtails, pied bush-chats, black kites and green bee-eaters. The fidgety and non-stop flyers, and rusty barn swallows pose for us, as they perch, unusually immobilized, on the bending Typha inflorescence. We caught a yellow bittern trying a trapeze act on the foliage, leaping from one leaf to another.

Moving from Manali to Ennore along the Kosasthalaiyar river and the Ennore Creek was quite an expedition. There are halophytes, plants that tolerate high salt levels, and typical mangroves dominated by Avicennia species. The creek has Eurasian curlews, a large wader with a long downward curved beak sifting through the waters for a meal.

Interestingly, water bodies in North Madras do not have many Cat tails (Typha angustifolia) or water hyacinths (Eichhornia crassipes), except for the Madhavaram Jheel. Though these hydrophytes are perfect breeding hideouts for swamphens, grebes and Jacanas, these invasive species are a menace in many other wetlands in the city.

Over subsequent trips, we spot pacific golden plovers, green shanks, pied wagtails, baya weaver, black-tailed godwits and a flock of greater flamingoes. We also catch sight of a jackal on the other side of the water body, suddenly making an appearance as it walked out of a bush. It paused for a moment to look at us, walked a stretch before being swarmed by a parliament of crows. None of us anticipate a jackal in our birding trip, and sighting one was truly the catch of the day.

When the news of the oil spill reaches us, our excitement about the rich biodiversity we have just discovered in the area waned. . Oil spreading on the water might have great implications on the biological diversity, water quality and the livelihood of fisherfolk. Most of the rare migratory birds have already reached Ennore to escape the harsh winter in their homeland. The wader and diver birds stand to be greatly affected as water is predominantly their feeding ground.

Oil on the surface of water, can stick to the feathers making birds immobile, damaging insulation and waterproofing, and causing chills. Preening the oil soaked feathers to free themselves of oil can lead to feeding disorders owing to the ingestion of oil. Such birds, if any, have to be identified, rescued and restored.

It is not just birds, but also fish and phytoplanktons which the birds feed on, that are affected by an oil spill. Oil spreads on the surface of water obstructing light, and thereby cutting off oxygen supply to the organisms beneath the water surface leading to mass fish and plankton kills. With fewer invasive plants in Ennore’s water bodies, native water grasses and plants can also get affected by the oil leak.

Mangroves are very important ecosystems which serve as a buffer during natural disasters, and also support diverse and rare wildlife. The mangrove patches in Chennai have been lost to developments, except for a remnant patch in Adyar. The mangroves at Ennore are very precious, and oil spill poses a big risk to this sensitive ecosystem as well.

The need of the hour, is to identify the sensitive spots where the oil spill is posing a threat to wildlife at the earliest, and start bioremediation to protect this unique multiple ecosystem which truly is a biodiversity hotspot. .

The writer is a Botanist, teacher, and an author of three books.

