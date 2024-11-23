 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Cashew nutshell marine biofuel causes problems for some ships: testing agency

Cashew nut liquid is a non-FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) biofuel, which is a byproduct of the cashew nut industry

Published - November 23, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Reuters
Representative image showing a ship off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, September 16, 2021.

Representative image showing a ship off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, September 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: Anil Xavier/Unsplash

Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, fuel testing agency CTI-Maritec said in an advisory on Thursday.

Singapore-based CTI-Maritec said it tested samples from the affected ships and found the marine fuel was blended with cashew nutshell liquid that came from undeclared source materials or production processes.

The ships had reported operational problems including fuel sludging, injector failure, filter clogging, system deposits and corrosion of turbocharger nozzle rings, the agency said.

CTI-Maritec did not name the vessels or shipping lines involved, and it was not immediately clear how many ships were affected.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Port of Rotterdam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CTI-Maritec advised ship-owners not to use 100% cashew nut liquid as a marine fuel or as a blending component, or unestablished bio-products in marine diesel engines.

It said their use would contravene guidance from the International Maritime Organisation on the supply of fuel oil to ships.

Cashew nut liquid is a non-FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) biofuel, which is a byproduct of the cashew nut industry. While it has been touted as an alternative renewable fuel, it also has high acid values and is corrosive.

Ship-owners have been exploring various marine biofuel blends as an alternative to dirtier bunker fuels in order to cut emissions.

The latest version of the ISO 8217 marine fuel specification specifies the use of accepted biofuels including FAME-based biofuels and hydrotreated vegetable oil.

There is no marine fuel specification available for cashew nut liquid from any authorised body, CTI-Maritec said.

Published - November 23, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Related Topics

shipping service / biofuels

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.