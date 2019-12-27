Calling out the greenwashing trend

Fast fashion promoting a circular economy: Fast fashion has pushed the cycle of excessive consumption into another sphere altogether. Seasons are getting shorter and drops happen every month, encouraging people to buy more than they need to. Some large international fast fashion brands advertise they are promoting circular economies, but they are responsible for creating large volumes of clothing at the lowest possible prices, and they show no signs of stopping that. So brands, slow down on the sales, and consumers, don’t get taken in so easily by greenwashing claims.

Paper bag packaging: Anything in a brown paper bag tied with a jute string is now being perceived as sustainable. It is easy to put products on supermarket shelves that shout “organic”, “sustainable” or “conscientious”, but a closer look at the ingredients will show they are heavily processed. We don’t know how much fertiliser went into the soil to produce that product, and we never will.

Discounts on recycling: How many plastic jars [of beauty and skincare] products are you going to send back to [the brand] to be recycled for a discount? Your sending it back also requires transport and courier – all of which has its own carbon footprint [and encourages further spending]! So stop with this and start asking more questions instead.

Luxury hotels saving water: They say ‘please don’t wash your sheets’ [to save water and avoid excessive use of detergents], and you diligently follow suit. But at the backend are copious amounts of plastic bottles and food waste. Quite a lot from those lavish buffet spreads goes uneaten too. To me it’s a little bit cheeky. It’s time hotels give the sheets and miss and pull up their socks in these areas instead.

Vertical gardens: Put up a vertical garden and people assume you’re green. Their pots are made of plastic, and they require complicated water-intensive irrigation systems. They might be green on the outside, but are a bit of a waste on the outside – especially when buildings use irresponsible architectural features like glass towers that need excessive air-conditioning.

As told to Anahita Panicker