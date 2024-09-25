GIFT a SubscriptionGift
California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution

Published - September 25, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Reuters
Non-recyclable materials move on a conveyor belt at Recology's Recycle Central on September 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging the oil and gas corporation misled consumers by telling them that recycling was a viable solution for plastic waste.

Non-recyclable materials move on a conveyor belt at Recology’s Recycle Central on September 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging the oil and gas corporation misled consumers by telling them that recycling was a viable solution for plastic waste. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

California and several environmental groups sued Exxon Mobil on Monday (September 23, 2024) and accused the oil giant of engaging in a decades-long campaign that helped fuel global plastic waste pollution.

Speaking at an event during Climate Week in New York City, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state sued Exxon after concluding a nearly two-year investigation that he said showed Exxon was deliberately misleading the public about the limitations of recycling.

The investigation mirrors California's previous probes into the oil industry's alleged efforts to mislead the public about climate change, which the state is also suing over.

India, not China, is world’s largest plastic emitter: study

The latest case was filed in a state court in San Francisco. A coalition of environmental groups including the Sierra Club filed a related lawsuit in that court against Exxon on Monday (September 23, 2024) raising similar allegations.

Bonta, a Democrat, said his office specifically had sought information on Exxon's promotion of its "advanced recycling" technology, which uses a process called pyrolysis to turn hard-to-recycle plastic into fuel. He had said the technology's slow progress was a sign of Exxon's ongoing deception.

"Today's lawsuit shows the fullest picture to date of ExxonMobil's decades-long deception, and we are asking the court to hold ExxonMobil fully accountable for its role in actively creating and exacerbating the plastics pollution crisis through its campaign of deception," Bonta said in a statement.

He said he wants to end the company's "deceptive practices" and is seeking to secure an abatement fund and civil penalties for the harm inflicted by plastics pollution on California.

Exxon pushed back at the attorney general, arguing that solutions like advanced recycling work.

"Suing people makes headlines but doesn't solve the plastic waste problem. Advanced recycling is a real solution," said a spokesperson for ExxonMobil, adding that California has done "nothing to 'advance' recycling."

Plastic solution: Beyond the Global Plastics Treaty

Exxon is the world's largest producer of resins used for single-use plastics, according to a report published last year by the Minderoo Foundation, with consultancies Wood Mackenzie and the Carbon Trust.

California's lawsuit comes ahead of a final round of global plastic treaty negotiations set to take place in Busan, South Korea, at the end of the year.

In those talks, countries are split over whether the treaty should call for caps on plastic production, a position opposed by Exxon and the global petrochemical industry.

The United States last month said it supports a treaty designed around global plastic production cuts.

Environmental groups praised the lawsuit. Christy Leavitt, Oceana's plastics campaign director, said California's lawsuit will "hold industry accountable and debunk the plastics recycling narrative that holds us back from real solutions."

