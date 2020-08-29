Butterflies begin migrating early south India

Change in rainfall pattern and a considerable increase in the number of sunny days could be the main reasons.

The southwest monsoon is the season for the breeding of butterflies, especially milkweed butterflies, in plains of south India, after which they migrate. But this year, the winged beauties have started their migration little sooner, after breeding, thanks to a dry spell in the monsoon in the Western Ghats.

Usually, the butterfly migration starts during October-November, with the onset of the northeast monsoon, from the plains to the Ghats, and during April-June, just before the advent of the southwest monsoon, from the Ghats to the plains.

Migratory paths of butterflies in South India

A recent study revealed that four species of milkweed butterflies are mainly involved in the migration — the Dark Blue Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow and the Double-branded. Apart from this, butterfly species such as Lime Swallowtail, Lemon Pansy, Common Leopard, Blue Pansy, Common Emigrant and Lemon Emigrants are also involved in the migration but their numbers are very low. However, the number of Lime Swallowtail butterflies have increased considerably this year, P.A. Vinayan, president, Ferns Nature Conservation Society (FNCS), Wayanad, told The Hindu.

Butterfly migration has been sighted in various parts of the Western Ghats, and the first sighting was recorded in the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Palakkad district by forest watchers on July 14, Mr. Vinayan said. “However, we expect a large-scale migration in the coming months. The change in rainfall pattern and a considerable increase in the number of sunny days may be the major reasons for the earlier migration,” he added.

A congregation of butterflies sighted at Appapara in North Wayanad forest division

The butterfly migration has also been recorded in Dharmapuri, Salem and the Nilgiris districts in Tamil Nadu, and in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kolar and Coorg districts in Karnataka, he said.

FNCS has initiated a citizen science project to study the migration ecology of milkweed butterflies in south India, with the support of the Forest and Wildlife Department. The project, launched in 2018, has hundreds of volunteers in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu States, and they are updating their observations through various social media platforms.

Recently, the volunteers started using the Open Data Kit (ODK), an open source tool for data collection using Android mobile devices, with the data submitted to an online server. Those interested in joining the group may contact 9497402761 or 9846704353.